First National Bank of South Miami Has $3.44 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,923. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

