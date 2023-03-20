First National Bank of South Miami Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Caterpillar by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.10. 968,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.19 and its 200 day moving average is $222.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.