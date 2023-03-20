First National Bank of South Miami Reduces Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.96. The company had a trading volume of 261,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,233. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $102.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average is $93.37.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.