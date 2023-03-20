First National Bank of South Miami Sells 110 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000.

IGM stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.68. 5,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,179. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $261.80 and a 12 month high of $402.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

