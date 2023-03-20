First National Bank of South Miami Sells 132 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Walmart were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $378.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.16.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.