First National Bank of South Miami Sells 1,497 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Comcast were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Trading Up 1.1 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,897,016. The stock has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

