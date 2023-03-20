First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Trading Down 32.8 %

First Republic Bank stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $174.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.64.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.09%.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.