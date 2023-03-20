First Resource Bancorp (FRSB) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) is one of 168 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare First Resource Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Resource Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 25.81% N/A N/A First Resource Bancorp Competitors 24.28% 12.30% 1.12%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Resource Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Resource Bancorp Competitors 1001 6655 6362 263 2.41

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 33.68%. Given First Resource Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Resource Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $21.79 million $5.63 million 6.78 First Resource Bancorp Competitors $7.40 billion $1.65 billion 8.96

First Resource Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

First Resource Bancorp peers beat First Resource Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

First Resource Bancorp Company Profile

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.

