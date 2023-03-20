Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.13.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $193.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $212.56.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $161,638,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Five Below by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Five Below by 63.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after acquiring an additional 644,271 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $70,023,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $99,794,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

