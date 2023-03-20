FlatQube (QUBE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $41.41 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00007187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and $60,967.35 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00354724 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,239.41 or 0.25782577 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.02950206 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $58,666.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

