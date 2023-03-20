FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,841,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 819,476 shares.The stock last traded at $40.70 and had previously closed at $39.93.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Get FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 825,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,867,000 after buying an additional 233,373 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 135,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.