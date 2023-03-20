FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.56 and last traded at $74.59. 65,949 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 48,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.76.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.48.

Get FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 35.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,838 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 212.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 217,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after buying an additional 148,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 135.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 87,336 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 128,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares during the period.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.