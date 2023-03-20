Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Price Target Increased to C$1.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Flow Beverage Stock Up 26.8 %
Shares of Flow Beverage stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.43. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,837. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. Flow Beverage has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.75.
Flow Beverage Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flow Beverage (FLWBF)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Flow Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.