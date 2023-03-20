Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Price Target Increased to C$1.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Flow Beverage Stock Up 26.8 %

Shares of Flow Beverage stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.43. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,837. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. Flow Beverage has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

Flow Beverage Company Profile

Flow Beverage Corp., a health and wellness focused beverage company, produces and distributes original, flavored, unflavored, and collagen-infused alkaline spring water in the United States and Canada. The company's spring water available in natural flavours, such as blackberry+hibiscus, grapefruit+elderflower, strawberry+rose, watermelon+lime, cucumber+mint, lemon+ginger, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber, peach+blueberry, blood orange, meyer lemon, pomegranate, elderberry, citrus, and cherry.

