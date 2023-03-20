Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FLO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

