Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Flowserve by 26.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 222.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

