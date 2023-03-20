Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Announces Earnings Results

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Foot Locker updated its FY24 guidance to $3.35-3.65 EPS.

Foot Locker Trading Down 1.2 %

FL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.77. 4,061,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Foot Locker by 913.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 115,164 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 103,805 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.