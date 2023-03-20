Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Announces Earnings Results

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Foot Locker updated its FY24 guidance to $3.35-3.65 EPS.
Foot Locker Trading Down 1.2 %
FL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.77. 4,061,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Foot Locker Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 36.45%.
In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Foot Locker by 913.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 115,164 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 103,805 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
