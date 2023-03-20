Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Up to $42.26

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.26, but opened at $46.10. Foot Locker shares last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 2,256,860 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

Foot Locker Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Foot Locker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

