Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.27 billion-$8.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.56 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.35-3.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.32.

Foot Locker Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE FL traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,990,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,788. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

