Fortress Paper (TSE:FTP) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Fortress Paper Ltd. (TSE:FTP – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.36 and last traded at C$3.36. 5,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 3,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.36.

Fortress Paper Ltd. is a Canada-based producer of specialty pulp, security papers and other security related products. The Company operates through two segments: the Dissolving Pulp and the Security Paper Products. The Company operates its dissolving pulp business through the Fortress Specialty Cellulose (FSC) mill located in Thurso, Quebec, Canada, which also operates in the renewable energy generation sector through its cogeneration facility.

