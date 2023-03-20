Forza Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.2% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VIG traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.75. 601,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.26. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

