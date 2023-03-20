Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Franchise Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 216.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,382,000 after purchasing an additional 709,379 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 894,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 144,644 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,507,000 after purchasing an additional 195,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Franchise Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRG stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.26%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

