Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 3.1 %

FDP opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,677 shares of company stock worth $112,788 over the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $7,325,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

