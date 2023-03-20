Gala Price Tops $0.0459 on Major Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $320.53 million and $307.07 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gala has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

