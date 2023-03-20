Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2023 – Galectin Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Galectin Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Galectin Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Galectin Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Galectin Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Galectin Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/5/2023 – Galectin Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/28/2023 – Galectin Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Galectin Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.99. 54,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,690. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $118.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.42. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $460,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

