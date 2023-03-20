Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $100.36

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.36 and last traded at $100.36, with a volume of 7 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GECFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. AlphaValue cut shares of Gecina to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Gecina Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

