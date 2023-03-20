Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $610.12 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $610.12 million and approximately $968,030.49 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

