General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.94.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

