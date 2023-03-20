GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $171.29 million and $1.30 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

