Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,566 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Genworth Financial worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of GNW stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.01. 718,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,074. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

