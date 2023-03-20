Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Down 4.5%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. 27,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 232,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GETY. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.90 to $5.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Getty Images Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images in the fourth quarter worth about $66,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Getty Images by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Getty Images by 90,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

