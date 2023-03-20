Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of ROCK opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.97. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $57.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average is $48.28.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,395,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,138,000 after purchasing an additional 55,063 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after buying an additional 301,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

