Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 897,675 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $67,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 3.2 %

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.31 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

