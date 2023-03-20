Gill Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 46.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CLNE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Clean Energy Fuels

Shares of CLNE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.35. 239,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,675. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,523.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,254.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,069 shares of company stock worth $139,409 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

