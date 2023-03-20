Gill Capital Partners LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after buying an additional 1,193,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after acquiring an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,118,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,033,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,140,000 after acquiring an additional 821,756 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

WMB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.69. 766,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

