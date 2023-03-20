Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,508 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,382,000 after acquiring an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 122,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 121,481 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 62,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,625. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

