Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,958 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,475,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,872,689. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

