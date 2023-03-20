Gill Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 39.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 35.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 527,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 138,529 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUA remained flat at $10.34 during trading hours on Monday. 5,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,761. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

