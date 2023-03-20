Gill Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.95% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 192,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSJN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.40. 4,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,427. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $24.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.