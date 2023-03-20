Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth $309,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.7 %

PFEB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,355 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $229.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

