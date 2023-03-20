Gill Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Gill Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,020 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III makes up approximately 1.8% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMX. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 37,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PMX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

