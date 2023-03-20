Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Glaukos Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.71 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 35.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

