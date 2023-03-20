Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $565.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 95,184 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 111,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

