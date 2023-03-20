Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $565.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.11.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.
