Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GFI. HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 80.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Gold Fields by 198.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

