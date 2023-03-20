Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
