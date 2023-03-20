Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.4 %

GSBD opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

