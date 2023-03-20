Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $2,410,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.