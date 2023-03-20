Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Buys $56,022.06 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese bought 23,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $56,022.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,717,489 shares in the company, valued at $13,550,448.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.27. 5,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,754. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.

