Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 628.33 ($7.66).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPE shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.61) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 670 ($8.17) to GBX 520 ($6.34) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Shares of GPE opened at GBX 507 ($6.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7,242.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 560.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 520.26. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 388.18 ($4.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 739 ($9.01).

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

