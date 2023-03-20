Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.80 million, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.42). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.86%.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $818,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Featured Articles

