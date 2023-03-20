Gregory B. Maffei Buys 50,000 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Formula One Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FWONA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.35. The stock had a trading volume of 163,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,674. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $68.50.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.69%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWONA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
